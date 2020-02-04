Home

Michael Mazurkiewicz


1954 - 2020
Michael Mazurkiewicz Obituary
Michael Mazurkiewicz

Nov. 16, 1954 - Jan. 31, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Michael Mazurkiewicz, 65, passed away January 31, 2020 in Mishawaka. He was born November 16, 1954 in South Bend, IN to Matthew & Eugenia (Slisz) Mazurkiewicz.

On September 1, 1988 he married Cathryn Seymour; she preceded him in death May 24, 2006. He was also preceded in death by his mother, and one son, Montana Mazurkiewicz.

Surviving is his father, one son, Rockne Mazurkiewicz; three stepdaughters, Katrin (Aleksei) Koutassevitch, Stephanie (Troy) Reed, and Shannon (Josh) Dapkus, 5 grandchildren; and three siblings, Dennis Mazurkiewicz, Joseph (Chris) Mazurkiewicz, and James Mazurkiewicz.

Michael worked in construction his whole life and was an avid Notre Dame fan.

Per his wishes cremation will take place and there will be no services.

Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 4, 2020
