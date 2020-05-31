Michael Phillip Barnes
Dec. 2, 1947 - May 22, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Michael Phillip Barnes, 72, of South Bend, IN passed away on May 22, 2020. Mike was born in Peoria, Illinois on December 2, 1947 and raised by his parents, Lee and Alice in the small midwestern town of Bradford along with his brother, Pat.
He attended Bradford High School and was a multi-sport athlete and star football player. One of his fondest memories was playing for the undefeated 1964 Bradford High football team and Blackhawk champs.
After high school, Mike attended St. Ambrose University in Davenport, IA. On his first day of class, he met the love of his life and future wife, Alberta Edwards. Mike graduated from St. Ambrose in 1970 after serving as student body president along with winning Ambrosian of the year. Mike and Alberta married on August 7, 1971 in her hometown of Pueblo, CO.
Mike and Alberta moved to South Bend, where he attended law school at the University of Notre Dame. While studying law, he interned at the prosecutor's office after being recommended by his lifelong friend and future Chief Trial Deputy, Jack Krisor. He received a Juris Doctor degree from Notre Dame in 1973 and upon graduation he joined the law firm of Voor, Jackson, McMichael and Allen while serving as a part-time Deputy Prosecutor.
In 1978, Mike was elected St. Joseph County Prosecutor and served for 20 years. During his time as Prosecutor, he impacted countless lives with a mission of justice, equality and compassion. Attorneys that worked under him have gone on to be judges, public servants and stewards of the law he treasured and worked tirelessly to honor. While Prosecutor, Mike cultivated an office that treated everyone with dignity. He notably treated female staff members with respect and supported their professional growth before it was customary to do so. He cherished his time serving St. Joseph County and served his community with relentless care. Part of his legacy as Prosecutor includes, in 1985, starting the Adult Protective Services program which was charged with investigating reports of adult abuse and neglect. Under the direction of then Deputy Prosecutor Mike Gotsch, his office initiatied a nationally recognized effort to streamline the collection of child support payments which resulted in collecting more than $100,000,000 in delinquent child-support payments. His office received numerous awards for its work including but not limited to: Night Prosecutor Mediation (84), Victim Witness Assistance Program (86) and Pretrial Diversion Program (87). As Prosecutor, his office also started what is now known as the Family Crimes Unit. Mike was one of the first to initiate victim services in Indiana and was a charter member of the Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence, which would provide training to other prosecutors and victim advocates.
In 1995, Mike was elected President of the National District Attorneys Association, a career highlight and note of great pride to all who worked with him, knew him and loved him. During his tenure as President, he worked with then President Clinton and Congress to establish a Trial Advocacy Center and help pass numerous pieces of criminal justice legsilation. Before the end of his Presidency, he was honored by the NDAA for his devotion to the prosecution profession, his fellow prosecutors, and the cause of criminal justice.
While Prosecutor, he also saw a need to improve the interview process children went through during investigations of child abuse. His office spearheaded the foundation of the Casie - Child Abuse Services Investigation and Education - Center in January 1994. The center provides a comprehensive approach to the problem of child abuse by providing a safe, child-focused environment for victims of abuse and their families.
Over 20 years as Prosecutor, he stayed true to his core values of justice and fairness. Those principles guided him to a second distinguished career as a judge on the Indiana State Court of Appeals. The late Indiana Governor Frank O'Bannon appointed him to the court in 2000 where he served until retirement. As Judge, he authored more than 2,800 opinions, affirmed the largest personal injury award in Indiana and set standards for trial courts in child need of services cases. In 2017, he was given a Leadership in Law Award by the Indiana Lawyer for his commitment to the legal profession. While on the court he served as an adjunct faculty member at the Indiana University Maurer School of Law and as a Bar Association and legal organization lecturer. During his time on the court, he mentored many attorneys working for or with him while encouraging all around him to be active in their community.
As a Prosecutor and Judge, he garnered many personal awards, including five Sagamores of the Wabash from four different governors, Citizen of the Year from the Indiana Chapter of National Assn. Of Social Workers, and the Newman Award for advocacy on developmentally delayed individuals.
While the professional accolades were remarkable, he was just as committed to being the best husband, father, brother, friend, and grandparent he could be. Mike's Irish wit was razor sharp and his renowned one-liners would leave everyone smiling. He loved music, trivia games and doing the New York Times crossword puzzle.
While attending St. John's grade school in Bradford, he became a fan of the Cleveland Indians thanks to two of the nuns, Sisters Augustin and Cabrini. He went to spring training, regular season, and World Series games to watch his beloved Tribe. He was just as devoted to Notre Dame Football. As a season ticket holder for decades, he cheered on the Irish what thou the odds. He instilled that love of sports in his two sons and supported them through endless hours of practices, games, soft toss in the backyard and even impromptu strategy sessions in their living room.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents; Alberta's parents, Harold and Mary Edwards; and brother-in-law, Thomas Edwards. He is survived by wife, Alberta; brother, Patrick (Terri); sister-in-law, Frances Jackovich; sons, Tim (Dawn) and John (Bess) along with, in Mike's words, “the world's most perfect grandchildren,” Addison Emily, Corinne Jordan, Benjamin Patrick and John Walter who will forever adore their “Poppy”.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Michael P. Barnes' name to Alcohol and Addictions Resource Center (AARC), 818 East Jefferson Blvd., South Bend, IN 46617; Casie Center, 533 N. Niles Ave., South Bend, IN 46617; and Real Services, 1151 South Michigan St., South Bend, IN 46617. A celebration of Mike's life will be held later this summer.
Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel, 3718 South Michigan St., South Bend, IN 46614 will be assisting the Barnes family with all arrangements.
