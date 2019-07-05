Michael Pope



August 31, 1949 - June 30, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Michael Pope, age 69, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019, surrounded by loving family and friends in his home. He was born August 31, 1949 in South Bend, IN to the late George H. Pope Jr. and Ella Mae (Townsend) Pope.



Michael graduated from Washington High School in 1967. He also graduated from Indiana University with a BA degree in Accounting in 1971. After 44 years of service, he retired as a Financial Analyst at Bosch Corporation.



Michael confessed his faith in Jesus Christ at a young age and was baptized at Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church under Pastor Bernard White.



Michael was united in holy matrimony to Donna (White) Pope on April 17, 1992.



Michael enjoyed the outdoors and nature. He loved working in his yard, cutting grass, and tending to his flower and vegetable gardens. The landscaping of his yard was always beautiful, like a golf course. Friends and neighbors would stop by just to take off their shoes to walk through his yard. He was a professional fisherman and he loved to entertain by having fish-fry gatherings. He was also an avid tennis player.



Michael loved his family and adored his mother, of whom he was caregiver during her illness. Many thanks to his loving sister, Rosalind Hannah, who sacrificially nurtured and cared for Mike during his illness.



Michael leaves to cherish his memory a dedicated and loving wife, Donna Pope; one son, Julian Pope of South Bend; two daughters, Lori Pope of South Bend and Daneen (Austin) Brevard-Pope of Elkhart; grandchildren, Zhanna Pope of Titusville, FL, Porschia Kemery and Amareon Leolavon Kemery of Elkhart; one brother, Ronald (Mary Rose) Pope of South Bend; and one sister, Rosalind (Elige) Hannah of Niles, MI; along with a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



Preceding him in death were his parents, George H. Pope Jr. and Ella Mae (Townsend) Pope; and two brothers, Carl and Kenneth Pope.



Also left to cherish his memory are special friends, John Whittaker and Richard Hubbard along with a special daughter-in-law, Zsa Zsa Pratt.



Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Monday, July 8 at Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 101 N. Adams St. in South Bend with visitation one hour prior to service at the church. Palmer Funeral Home - West Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on July 5, 2019