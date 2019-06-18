Michael R. Dittman



Sept. 22, 1951 - June 13, 2019



EDWARDSBURG, MI - Michael Ray Dittman, 67 years old, of Edwardsburg, passed to his rest June 13, 2019 at Valley View Health Care of Elkhart, after an illness. He was born Sept. 22, 1951 in South Bend, the son of Marvin and Irene (Pryor) Dittman and has lived in this area most of his life. He was a graduate from Edwardsburg High School and soon thereafter, in December of 1970, enlisted in the United States Navy and served as a Radioman; he was discharged 20 years later as a Radioman Chief. He later worked at LRT Plastics in Edwardsburg.



Surviving Michael are his children, Debbie Dittman of Edwardsburg, Joe (Joy) Dittman of Biloxi, MS, Kevin Dittman of Houston, TX, Randy (Amy) Dittman of Burlington, MA, and Wesley Dittman of Elkhart. There are seven grandchildren. His siblings are Penny Garrigan of Edwardsburg, Pat (Harry) Smits of WA, and David (Nila) Dittman of Osceola. Also surviving is his mother, Irene (Pryor) Dittman of Niles. His father preceded him in passing.



There will be no visitation or services at this time. Cremation will take place and at a later date Michael Ray Dittman will be buried at sea, which will be arranged by his family.



Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 18, 2019