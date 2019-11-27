|
Michael R. Hargreaves
Feb. 3, 1946 - Nov. 22, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Michael R. Hargreaves, Sr., 73, passed away peacefully among loved ones in his home at 7:45 PM on Friday, November 22, 2019. Mike was born on February 3, 1946 and was the only son of William E. and Margie F. (MacKenzie) Hargreaves of Lansing, Michigan. Mike is survived by his wife, Sharon (Patterson) of 55 years; five children, Lori (Ted) Lampert, Kathi (Scott) Allan, Tami Cashman, Michael (Sandi) Hargreaves, and Kaylee Hargreaves; and six grandchildren, Lauren (Raymond) Molchan, Zachary Cashman, Kelsey (Jacob) Coleman, Madison Hargreaves, Mac Allan, and Thea Lampert.
Mike wore many hats in his lifetime and had most recently retired from Lakeville Fire Department. His career spans 52 years. It began with working on an ambulance for Lansing Mercy, Lansing, Michigan. He later ran a volunteer ambulance service in Grand Ledge, Michigan. Once relocating to Indiana, he served as Chief of EMS in Mishawaka, was a Firefighter and Paramedic. He served as a fire instructor, a Civil Defense Coordinator, and a Hazardous Materials Instructor. He served as a CPR & First Aid Instructor with both the American Red Cross and The American Heart Association and was on the National Safety Council as well. He taught an EMT course at Ivy Tech, South Bend for many years. He pioneered Mishawaka's paramedic program and also initiated the AED Defibrillator program. Mike was all of these things and much more. He handled animal rescues, bio-hazard cleanups, worked disasters and train derailments, and covered public events. His list of contributions and accomplishments go on and on. Mike truly loved his profession.
When he wasn't working, Mike loved collecting fire memorabilia, photography, listening to his record collection, and going to concerts with his children & grandchildren. He enjoyed having coffee at the firehouse and was known to leave a cartoon or two behind signed, “The Phantom”.
Mike will be truly missed by his loved ones and many in the community.
Visitation will be held at Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 2PM-7PM and Saturday, November 30 from 10AM-11AM. A Memorial Service will follow at 11AM.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 27, 2019