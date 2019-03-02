Michael R. Papay



Feb. 19, 1954 - Feb. 26, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Michael R. Papay, 65, of South Bend, IN, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in his home due to a heart condition.



He was born on February 19, 1954 to Raymond and Shirley (Harlow) Papay in South Bend, IN, and was a lifelong resident. Along with his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Victoria.



Michael graduated in 1972 from LaSalle High School and then went on to graduate from Ivy Tech Community College-South Bend.



Michael retired in 2014 from Indiana University South Bend, where he worked as a Facilities Manager for 25 years.



On August 28, 1976, he married Margaret L. “Peggy” Bosson in the First Christian Church of South Bend.



Michael is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Peggy Papay of South Bend, IN; his daughter, Linda (Justin) McLain of Covington, IN; his mother, Shirley A. Papay of Mishawaka, IN; one grandson, Dylan McLain of Covington, IN; and one sister, Rae Ann Callahan of Mishawaka, IN.



Michael was a Mr. Fix-It. He loved playing guitar and listening to all music, especially country.



Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2019 at Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, IN, followed by a Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m. Monday in the funeral home, with Rev. Gregory K. Fiechtner officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, South Bend, IN.



Memorial contributions may be made to: St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 51490 Laurel Road, South Bend, IN 46637.



Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 2, 2019