Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
(574) 277-4444
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Papay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael R. Papay

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael R. Papay Obituary
Michael R. Papay

Feb. 19, 1954 - Feb. 26, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Michael R. Papay, 65, of South Bend, IN, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in his home due to a heart condition.

He was born on February 19, 1954 to Raymond and Shirley (Harlow) Papay in South Bend, IN, and was a lifelong resident. Along with his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Victoria.

Michael graduated in 1972 from LaSalle High School and then went on to graduate from Ivy Tech Community College-South Bend.

Michael retired in 2014 from Indiana University South Bend, where he worked as a Facilities Manager for 25 years.

On August 28, 1976, he married Margaret L. “Peggy” Bosson in the First Christian Church of South Bend.

Michael is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Peggy Papay of South Bend, IN; his daughter, Linda (Justin) McLain of Covington, IN; his mother, Shirley A. Papay of Mishawaka, IN; one grandson, Dylan McLain of Covington, IN; and one sister, Rae Ann Callahan of Mishawaka, IN.

Michael was a Mr. Fix-It. He loved playing guitar and listening to all music, especially country.

Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2019 at Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, IN, followed by a Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m. Monday in the funeral home, with Rev. Gregory K. Fiechtner officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, South Bend, IN.

Memorial contributions may be made to: St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 51490 Laurel Road, South Bend, IN 46637.

To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kaniewski Funeral Homes
Download Now