Michael R. Poulin
1950 - 2020
Michael R. Poulin

May 11, 1950 - July 16, 2020

LEWISTON, ME - Michael R. Poulin, 70, of Lewiston, ME, died at his home after a sudden illness on Thursday, July 16, 2020, surrounded by his family. Born in Lewiston on May 11, 1950, the son of Joseph T.A. and Doris A. White Poulin, he was educated in local schools, graduated from Lewiston High School in 1968, and went on to earn his B.S. in history/political science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. In 1982, he earned his J.D. from the University of Maine School of Law. He went on to work for Skelton, Taintor & Abbott, predominantly as counsel to CMMC/CMH, and retired after 35 years in 2017. Michael was always very active in his community, serving as board member and president of the Maine Franco-American Genealogical Society; as a board member of St. Dominic and Holy Cross Schools; as a member of the St. Dominic RHS Task Force Steering Committee; as chair of the Fee Arbitration Commission of the Maine Board of Overseers of the Bar; as board member of Maine Community Health Options, as well as serving several other organizations. A devout Catholic, Michael was a board member and chair of Catholic Charities of Maine, a vice chair and trustee of the Catholic Foundation of Maine, as well as serving in several other positions in the Catholic Diocese of Portland. Michael was very involved in his beloved St. Patrick's Church right up until its closure, and he remained an active member of Prince of Peace Parish. Michael was an avid genealogist, history buff, and sports fan - Boston Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics, New York Giants, and Notre Dame. He is survived by his wife, Sharon E.W. Poulin, née Webber, whom he married on August 30, 1986, in South Bend, IN; three sons: Charles and wife Vanessa of CT; Mathieu of Lewiston; James and wife Lydia of Lewiston; and two sisters: Rosalie and husband Richard Beaulieu of Lewiston; and Maureen and husband Leo Houle of Dixfield. Extended family includes five nieces and nephews, twelve great-nieces and -nephews from the Poulin side; on the Webber side, fifteen in-laws, twenty nieces and nephews, and six great-nieces and -nephews -- all of whom he loved and cherished. Visitation will be held at the Albert & Burpee Funeral Home, 253 Pine Street, Lewiston, ME, TODAY, Friday, from 2-8 PM. Due to pandemic restrictions, occupancy will be limited to 50 persons at any given time and masks will be required. A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday at the Basilica of Ss. Peter & Paul (upper church) in Lewiston, Maine, followed by burial at Mt. Hope Cemetery. The Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the Prince of Peace Parish Facebook and YouTube pages as well as www.princeofpeace.me. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Dominic Academy, In Memoriam Fund, Saint Dominic Academy, 121 Gracelawn Road, Auburn, ME 04210; or Maine Franco-American Genealogical Society, MFGS, 217 Turner St., Auburn, ME 04210. Condolences may be shared and a tribute video viewed at www.albert-burpee.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Albert & Burpee Funeral Home
JUL
25
Funeral Mass
Basilica of Ss. Peter & Paul (upper church)
Funeral services provided by
Albert & Burpee Funeral Home
253 Pine St
Lewiston, ME 04240
(207) 782-7201
