Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cornerstone Community Fellowship
1375 Maple Road
LaPaz, IN
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cornerstone Community Fellowship
1375 Maple Road
LaPaz, IN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Cornerstone Community Fellowship
1375 Maple Road
LaPaz, IN
View Map
Michael R. Wilson


Michael R Wilson

March 6, 1958 - March 18, 2019

BREMEN, IN - Michael Richard Wilson, 61, of Bremen, IN, passed away in his home at 12:10 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019. He was born March 6, 1958 in Mishawaka, a son of Richard M. & Marilyn L. (Weber) Wilson, and has remained a lifelong resident of this community. He was a 1977 graduate of James Whitcomb Riley High School, and attended Ivy Tech of South Bend for 2 years. Mike joined the Mishawaka Fire Dept. and served as a firefighter, rescue diver, EMT, and driver-operator for 22 years.

On October 4, 1982 at Trinity Evangelical Free Church, South Bend, Mike and Rebecca A. Zink were married. They have enjoyed 38 years together. Along with his loving wife Becky, he is survived by his mother, Marilyn L. Wilson of South Bend; his three sons, Anthony Michael (Courtney) Wilson of Fort Wayne, IN, Benjamin James Wilson of Chicago, IL, and Maurice Richard Wilson of South Bend; his daughter, Cassandra Anna of Bremen; and three grandchildren, Caleb, Parker, and Sawyer Wilson. Also surviving are two sisters, Margaret A. “Margie” Falls of Tuscaloosa, AL and Jennifer M. (James) Witmer of Mishawaka, IN; and his brother, Andrew P. (Shannon) Wilson of Voorheesville, NY. He was preceded in death by his sister, Dianne L. Wilson on April 18, 2014, and his father, Richard M. Wilson on October 15, 2016.

Passionate about his personal relationship with Jesus, our Lord and Savior, Mike consistently shared his love for others through benevolent actions and prison ministry. Cornerstone Community Fellowship in LaPaz is Mike and Becky's home church. Mike loved spending time with his kids and grandkids, woodworking, being outdoors, and anything Notre Dame.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Friday at Cornerstone Community Fellowship, 1375 Maple Road, LaPaz, IN, and from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday at the church as well. Services celebrating Mike's life will follow at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the church. Rev. Steve Cox will officiate. Graveside services and burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mike Wilson may be offered to Riley Children's Hospital, Burn Unit, 705 Riley Hospital Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46202, or to The Center for Hospice Care, Inc. 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.

Online condolences to the family may be sent at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements for the Wilson family are under the care of the Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, South Bend.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 21, 2019
