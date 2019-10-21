|
|
Michael Ray Reeder
Oct. 4, 1969 - Oct. 17, 2019
ELKHART, IN - Michael Ray Reeder, 50, was born in Elkhart, IN on Oct. 4, 1969 and passed away in his hometown of Mishawaka, IN, on Oct. 17, 2019. He leaves behind his oldest son, Logan Deaton; second eldest son, Brady Bronstetter; daughters, Gwendolyn Reeder and Michaela Reeder; the mother of children/ex wife, Laura Reeder; siblings: brother, Matthew Reeder (deceased); and his two sisters, Michelle Blankenship and Paula Rogers; grandchildren, Mitchell Embry-Reeder, Emila Schafer, Aiden Bronstetter, and Lamiria Goodrich; neices and nephews including Desiree Blankenship and Donovan Blankenship, Cody Reeder from Mishawaka, IN, Heather Lange from Michigan, Shanon Kling from Bristol, Brandon Rogers (deceased), Kaitlyn Cantrell and Dylan Cantrell from Alabama. He is the son of Judy Reeder and Michael Reeder (deceased).
His hobbies included artistic talents such as drawings, airbrushing, welding, fishing, collecting knives, and mechanics. He enjoyed riding horses at the home he grew up in. Michael spent time in his 20s taking an interest in scuba diving.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 21, 2019