Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
574 255-3126
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
3:00 PM
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Morehouse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Richard Morehouse


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Richard Morehouse Obituary
Michael Richard

Morehouse

April 12, 1960 - Feb. 20, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - In loving memory of Michael Morehouse who passed away on February 20, 2020 at 3:57 am. He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Morehouse and his father, Ronald Morehouse Sr.. Michael leaves behind a wife, Serina Morehouse and three children, Tiffany, Michael Jr. and Lisa and their spouses, Matt and Nisa; grandchildren, Shannon, Kaylee, Ashlee, Julianne, Baylee, Michael III, McKinzee and Toby; four brothers, Ronald Jr., Andrew, Joseph and Kenny. Viewing will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, February 22nd at Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, Mishawaka, Indiana where funeral services will be held at 3:00pm.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bubb Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -