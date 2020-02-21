|
|
Michael Richard
Morehouse
April 12, 1960 - Feb. 20, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - In loving memory of Michael Morehouse who passed away on February 20, 2020 at 3:57 am. He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Morehouse and his father, Ronald Morehouse Sr.. Michael leaves behind a wife, Serina Morehouse and three children, Tiffany, Michael Jr. and Lisa and their spouses, Matt and Nisa; grandchildren, Shannon, Kaylee, Ashlee, Julianne, Baylee, Michael III, McKinzee and Toby; four brothers, Ronald Jr., Andrew, Joseph and Kenny. Viewing will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, February 22nd at Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, Mishawaka, Indiana where funeral services will be held at 3:00pm.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 21, 2020