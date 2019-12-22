|
|
Michael T. Celichowski
July 23, 1945 - Dec. 18, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Michael Theodore Celichowski, 74, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in Creekside Village. Mike was born July 23, 1945 in South Bend to the late Theodore and Mary (Rajewski) Celichowski.
Survivors of Mike include his sister, Cynthia (Steve) Rohner of Wichita, KS; and nephews, Gregory (Michelle) Rohner of Wichita, KS and Nicholas (Kaela) Rohner of Pella, IA; and many great-nieces & nephews.
Mike retired after 38 years of teaching with the South Bend Community School Corportion. He was a member of the NEA.
A Private Family Burial has taken place in St. Joseph Cemetery. ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. is assisting the family. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 22, 2019