Michael T. Speth
June 12, 1953 - Nov. 9, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN -
Michael Turner Speth, 67, residing in Mishawaka, passed away at 5:18 a.m., November 9, 2020 at Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center. Michael was born in South Bend on June 12, 1953 to the late Gordon and Rebeca (Turner) Speth. On April 29, 1978 he married Debra Farrington. Together they had three children. He was a lifelong resident of the South Bend area. Then on September 13, 2013, he married Sherri Louise, who survives.
Michael worked as a maintenance supervisor for many years. He enjoyed nature and was an avid collector of oddities. He will be remembered for his whistle, his sense of humor, and for being a very hard worker. He was a giver and loved fixing things and helping others. He always left people and things better than he found them.
Along with his wife Sherri, Michael is survived by his daughter, Calie Speth and his sons, Christopher (Ashley) Speth and Eric Speth; and three stepchildren, Amanda Eastman, Noah Carter, and Dominique Carter all from Michiana. He will be deeply missed by his nine grandchildren, Alena, Briseis, Myla, Lucy, Lola, Keagan, Kerrigan, Kieran, and Blake; and his nephew, Jason Rohrer of Niles, MI. Michael also leaves behind his close friends, Morgan Orrick and Elizabeth (Betsy) Waltman. He is preceded in death by his sister, Pamela Speth.
The family will be holding a Celebration of Life at 1:30 pm on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the East Gate Center at 54700 Fir Road, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Palmer Funeral Home-River Park Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made on the Palmer Funeral Home website to assist the family with funeral expenses. Online condolences to the family can be sent at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.