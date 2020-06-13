Michael Troy
Matthews
Oct. 17, 1966 - June 8, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Michael Troy Matthews, 53, passed away on Monday evening, June 8, 2020 at his residence in Granger, IN. He was born on October 17, 1966 in Indianapolis, IN, to Donald L. and Ellen (Klein) Matthews, both of whom preceded him in death.
Michael is survived by his sister, Michelle (Andrew) Quick of Sarasota, FL; niece, Mallory Quick of Sarasota; and great-niece, Nahla.
Michael was employed as a communications technician with Safari in Loveland, Colorado, and UTI in Granger, Indiana. While living in Colorado, he also loved hiking and sighting elk. He vacationed in Florida, going fishing with his dad on his dad's boat. In his spare time, he enjoyed motocross and racing dirt bikes. He also loved attending Red Bud MX in Buchanan, MI with family and friends. He was an avid fan of NASCAR, especially Ryan Newman, as well as the Green Bay Packers, since childhood. Michael loved being around family and playing cards, board games, and pool. In recent years, he went to Las Vegas with his best friend, Chris.
A Memorial Service for Michael will be held at 1:00pm on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN. Rev. Kevin Bauman will officiate. Friends may visit with the family from 11:00am-1:00pm on Monday at the funeral home prior to the service. Interment of Michael's ashes will take place privately at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger, IN.
Contributions in memory of Michael may be donated to International Essential Tremor Foundation, P.O. Box 14005, Lenexa, KS 66285-4005, or donate online at www.essentialtremor.org/donate.
Online condolences may be left for the Matthews family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 13, 2020.