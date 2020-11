Michael W.



“Big Mike” Barnette Jr.



July 31, 1972 - Oct. 27, 2020



MISHAWAKA, IN -



“Big Mike” resided in Mishawaka where he passed on 10/27/2020 at the age of 48. He is survived by his daughters, Jasmine & Sydney Barnette & mother, Valerie (Bill) Crachy. He was a performer of the arts and well loved by everyone he met. He will be greatly missed.





