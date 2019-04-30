Michael W. Gillam



August 14, 1946 - April 29, 2019



OSCEOLA, IN - Michael W. Gillam, 72, of Osceola, Indiana, passed away at Creekside Village in Mishawaka, following an illness. He was born on August 14, 1946 in Mishawaka to Arthur and Euretha (Troupe) Gillam both of whom preceded him in death along with a brother, Jack and a sister, Judy. Michael was a Veteran of the United States Navy. He retired from Dodge/Reliant Corporation and Federal Mogul as a Machinist. Michael loved to collect old telephones, and sailing on his boat in Lake Michigan in the Holland, Michigan area. He is survived by his significant other, Patricia Whalen and her son, Jeffrey. Also surviving are his children, David (Anna) Gillam and Michael Gillam; and his sister, Diana (Larry) Snyder. In honoring Michael's wishes, there will be no funeral services. He will be cremated. The family would like to thank Dr. Jin, Heart to Heart Hospice, and Creekside Village for the loving care given to Michael during his illness. Memorial contributions may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice. Bubb Funeral Chapel is assisting with the arrangements. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary