Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home
26863 W. Main Street
Edwardsburg, MI 49112
269 663-5345
Michael W. Straw


Michael W. Straw Obituary
Michael W. Straw

Oct. 30, 1953 - June 20, 2019

EDWARDSBURG, MI - Mike was born in Elkhart, IN on October 30, 1953 where he lived and attended school until his family moved to South Bend in 1965. In South Bend, Mike was active in the Boy Scouts where he achieved many awards and accolades. After graduating from John Adams in 1972, Mike traveled the country before returning home.

He worked at Bock and Bull Moose Industries in Elkhart for several years while raising his family. In 1994 he moved to Central Lake, MI where he built his own house while working as a master carpenter and woodworker.

Mike was an adventurer, traveler, and outdoorsman; most of all he enjoyed working in his wood shop, creating one-of-a-kind gifts for loved ones. His family meant the world to him.

Mike is survived by both parents, Richard and Waneta; his daughters, Chandra and Chama; a sister, Liz; and brother, Richard; as well as grandchildren, Abigail and Jadyn, and a host of extended family.

He passed away June 20 in Edwardsburg, MI under Hospice care with his loving friends, Les and Draxie.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that any donations be made to the Antrim County Animal Shelter, 4660 M-88, Bellaire, MI 49615.

Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg, MI.
Published in South Bend Tribune on June 23, 2019
