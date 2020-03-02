Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
4:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
1:30 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Westfall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael "Mike" Westfall


1964 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael "Mike" Westfall Obituary
Michael “Mike”

Westfall

June 29, 1964 - Feb. 28, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Michael N. “Mike” Westfall, 55, passed away on Friday, February 28, at Indiana University Hospital, Indianapolis, after an illness.

Mike was born on June 29, 1964, in Iowa Falls, IA, as the son of Donald and Shirley (Kelly) Westfall. He was preceded in death by his mother Shirley.

On April 2, 2016, in South Bend, he married Riza Bohol. She survives along with his father, Donald Westfall; his sons, Eric Westfall and Matthew Westfall; two sisters, Julie (Keith) Sawyer and Cindy (Troy) Manning; and his brothers, Jerry Lee Perkins and Jim Perkins.

Mike worked for the city of South Bend for 27 years, the last three years at the Waste Water Treatment Plant.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 3, from 4:00 - 7:00 pm in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, March 4, at 1:30 pm in the funeral home with Rev. Bob Garrow officiating. Cremation will follow services. To leave the family an online condolence visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hahn Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -