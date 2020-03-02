|
|
Michael “Mike”
Westfall
June 29, 1964 - Feb. 28, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Michael N. “Mike” Westfall, 55, passed away on Friday, February 28, at Indiana University Hospital, Indianapolis, after an illness.
Mike was born on June 29, 1964, in Iowa Falls, IA, as the son of Donald and Shirley (Kelly) Westfall. He was preceded in death by his mother Shirley.
On April 2, 2016, in South Bend, he married Riza Bohol. She survives along with his father, Donald Westfall; his sons, Eric Westfall and Matthew Westfall; two sisters, Julie (Keith) Sawyer and Cindy (Troy) Manning; and his brothers, Jerry Lee Perkins and Jim Perkins.
Mike worked for the city of South Bend for 27 years, the last three years at the Waste Water Treatment Plant.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 3, from 4:00 - 7:00 pm in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, March 4, at 1:30 pm in the funeral home with Rev. Bob Garrow officiating. Cremation will follow services. To leave the family an online condolence visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 2, 2020