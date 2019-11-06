|
|
Michele Ann Moreno
June 23, 1980 - Nov. 3, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Michele Ann Moreno, 39, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019.
Michele was born on June 23, 1980 in South Bend to Arlie and Ellen (Sommer) Wilson. She worked as a physical therapist assistant at SouthField Village for 10 years. Michele was a wonderful mother who loved her family and brought joy and happiness to her friends and family. She was passionate about her work and was an avid reader. Michele was the sweetest person you would ever want to meet! She would do anything for anybody, and was always full of life and love. Whenever there were family gatherings, Michele was always there with a smile and giggles which never failed to light up the room. She and her brother Kevin would have made a great comedy team! One would make a joke and the other would follow ... her smiles and laughter will be greatly missed by all those who love her...
Surviving are her mother, Ellen Sommer and adopted father, Fred Fautz; 3 daughters Cheyanne, Natalie, and Mia; 2 sons, Joseph and Julius; brother, Kevin (Cassandra) Fautz; grandparents, Ray and Shirley Sommer; and aunts and uncles, Mary (Dave) Riser, Michael Sommer, and Thom (Bonnie) Fautz. Michele was preceded in death by her sister Melissa, her father, and her aunt Terri Sommer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00am Friday in Our Lady of Hungary Church. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Family and friends may gather from 4:00-8:00pm Thursday, November 7, 2019 in the Zahoran Funeral Home, 1826 Kemble Avenue where a Rosary will be recited at 5:00pm. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Hungary School. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at www.zahoran.com.
As it has pleased you Lord to take her home, I bow to your most holy will. And if by just one word I might restore her life against your will, I would not speak. Grant her eternal joy. Amen.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 6, 2019