Michele Forray



May 8, 1955 - Feb. 6, 2019



GRANGER, IN - Michele Forray passed away peacefully on February 6, 2019 surrounded by family after her battle with cancer. She was born on May 8, 1955 at Saint Joseph Hospital in South Bend to Herta (Frank) and Raymond DeSmet who preceded her in death along with her sister, Madeline Manns. She is survived by her husband, Brendan Walsh of Granger; daughters, Jennifer Wallace and Amy (Antwain Johnson) Burris both of Mishawaka; grandchildren, Allyson (Matt) Elsasser, Hannah (Jonah) Wallace, Thaias (Deneya) Burris, Parice Burris, Aubrey Johnson, Milan Burris, Vaughn Johnson, and Bryce Burris; great-grandchildren, Kingston Elsasser, Greiden Elsasser, Xander Elsasser, Addison Elsasser, and Leonardo Burris; and her dogs, Ozzy and Houdini. She is also survived by a brother, George (Reggie) DeSmet of Warsaw as well as her niece, Linda (Chris) Ondrovic and nephew, Carl Manns.



A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 3 until 6 p.m. Saturday, February 9 in the Welsheimer Family Funeral Home North, 17033 Cleveland Rd., where a Memorial Service will be held at 5:30.



In lieu of flowers donations should be made to the Xavier Winston family using the following link: https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/vwk1qy. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.welsheimer.com.