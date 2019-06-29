Michele Kay Clement



April. 29, 1954 - June 27, 2019



THREE RIVERS, MI - Michele Kay Clement, age 65, of Three Rivers, died peacefully Thursday morning, June 27, 2019, in her residence surrounded by her loving family.



She was born April 29, 1954, the third of six children of Denver and Barbara Pointer. She married Kenneth Edward Clement March 29, 1975 in Cassopolis, Michigan.



Michele loved arts and crafts and was a self-taught seamstress, painter, quilter (and was an active member of the Three Rivers Quilt Guild). She was crowned “Miss Cassopolis” in 1972. One of Michele's greatest achievements was returning to college to obtain both her Bachelors and Masters of Education degrees. She taught business classes at River Valley and Niles High Schools and was the sponsor for the Business Professionals of America Club in Niles. Michele was Choir Director at First Church of God in Cassopolis and served as Deacon at United Presbyterian Church in Cassopolis. She loved traveling with her family and especially her grandkids. Michele carried on the family tradition of being an AVID Cubs and University of Michigan fan.



Michele will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her husband of forty-four years, Kenneth Clement of Three Rivers; two daughters, Brooke Clement of Elk Grove Village, Illinois and Abby (Chris) Glassman of Elkhart, Indiana; three grandchildren, Brady Glassman, Reed Glassman, and Piper Glassman; siblings, Darrell (Deb) Pointer of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Valerie Ferrell of Buchanan, Michigan, Lisa (Dave) Pointer-Seidner of Niles, Michigan, Bradley (Kerri) Pointer of Zionsville, Indiana, and Brett Pointer of Niles, Michigan; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.



Family and friends will gather Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis. Funeral Services will be held Monday, July 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in United Presbyterian Church, 209 East State Street, Cassopolis, with calling one hour prior to service. The Reverend Stephen Kaszar will officiate.



Mrs. Clement will be laid to rest in Little Fish Lake Cemetery in Volinia Township.



The family prefers contributions in memory of Michele be made to United Presbyterian Church, 209 East State Street, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 29, 2019