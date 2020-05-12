Michele Marie
(Gasaway) Clark
Oct. 17, 1959 - May 10, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Michele Marie (Gasaway) Clark, 60, of South Bend, Indiana, formerly of Highland, IN, passed away Mothers Day, May 10, 2020 in Trailpointe Village. Michele was born on October 17, 1959 in Chicago Heights, IL, to Robert Dean Gasaway and Margaret Ann (Phillips) Gasaway. She is survived by her loving mother, Margaret Ann Phillips of Highland, Indiana; her son, Jason Clark (fiance Tracy Caronia) of Des Plaines, IL; daughter, Sarah St. Marie; her best friend, Sister Cheri Gasaway Middleton of South Bend, IN; and brothers, Mike Gasaway of Demotte, IN and Danny Gasaway of Griffith, IN. Also surviving are numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Michele was preceded in death by father, Bobby Dean Gasaway, brother-in-law, Bill Middleton, and grandparents, Michael and Helen Phillips, Kenneth and Evelyn Gasaway. Our beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin, and friend will always be remembered by her smile and a “Thank you Babe” for all she met. She had a kind heart and a love for sports and animals that brought her joy. She was a survivor with a strong faith in God; she took on the battle and always won. She was tired and wanted to relax in Heaven. Fly with your wings, Michele; you got to the finish line, you won and are free from suffering. Amen. Memorial contributions in Michele's honor may be directed to Saint Joseph Church, 226 N. Hill St., South Bend, IN 46617, where a Mass will be held at a later date. Kaniewski Funeral home is in charge of arrangements. To send online condolences, please visit kaniewski.com.
(Gasaway) Clark
Oct. 17, 1959 - May 10, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Michele Marie (Gasaway) Clark, 60, of South Bend, Indiana, formerly of Highland, IN, passed away Mothers Day, May 10, 2020 in Trailpointe Village. Michele was born on October 17, 1959 in Chicago Heights, IL, to Robert Dean Gasaway and Margaret Ann (Phillips) Gasaway. She is survived by her loving mother, Margaret Ann Phillips of Highland, Indiana; her son, Jason Clark (fiance Tracy Caronia) of Des Plaines, IL; daughter, Sarah St. Marie; her best friend, Sister Cheri Gasaway Middleton of South Bend, IN; and brothers, Mike Gasaway of Demotte, IN and Danny Gasaway of Griffith, IN. Also surviving are numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Michele was preceded in death by father, Bobby Dean Gasaway, brother-in-law, Bill Middleton, and grandparents, Michael and Helen Phillips, Kenneth and Evelyn Gasaway. Our beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin, and friend will always be remembered by her smile and a “Thank you Babe” for all she met. She had a kind heart and a love for sports and animals that brought her joy. She was a survivor with a strong faith in God; she took on the battle and always won. She was tired and wanted to relax in Heaven. Fly with your wings, Michele; you got to the finish line, you won and are free from suffering. Amen. Memorial contributions in Michele's honor may be directed to Saint Joseph Church, 226 N. Hill St., South Bend, IN 46617, where a Mass will be held at a later date. Kaniewski Funeral home is in charge of arrangements. To send online condolences, please visit kaniewski.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 12, 2020.