Michele Styles
1965 - 2020
Michele Styles

June 20, 1965 - July 27, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Michele K. Styles, 55, of E. 31st, Mishawaka, IN, passed away July 27, 2020 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka, IN.

Michele was born June 20, 1965 in South Bend, IN, to Isiah & Princella (Brown) Styles. She graduated from LaSalle High School.

Michele was preceded in death by her father, Isiah Styles, siblings: Jamie Styles, Isiah Styles III, Jesse Styles, Cuckie Styles, and Sammy Styles, and a nephew, Michael Jones Jr.

Survivors left to cherish her memory include her mother, Princella Styles of South Bend, IN, three daughters: Lakia (Darnelle) Simmons of Granger, IN, Paige (Tony) Smies of Goodlessville, TN, and Deminika Clark of Marietta, GA, one son, Trevon Eppenger of Granger, IN; five grandchildren: Serenity, Darnelle Jr., Corde, Olivia, and Delilah; five sisters: Betty Jackson and Gloria Styles both of South Bend, IN, Virgie (Michael) Jones of El Paso, TX, Joyce (Alex) Ford and her twin sister, Marsha (Charles) Thornton both of South Bend, IN; her significant other; Leon Pankey of Mishawaka, IN, along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Services will be held at Alford's Mortuary on Tuesday August 4, 2020 at 12:00 p.m., with viewing from 11:00 a.m. to Noon.

Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY. Visit our webpage to send condolences: www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Viewing
11:00 AM
Alford's Mortuary
AUG
4
Service
12:00 PM
Alford's Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
