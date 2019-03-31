Michelle Harmon



April 5, 1941 - Jan. 22, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Michelle Harmon, age 77, passed away on Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at St. Paul's senior living community in South Bend, IN. Both of her parents were from struggling farm families, but they traded this for a life in Woodstock, IL, where Michelle was born in 1941.



In Woodstock, Sisters of the Holy Cross staffed a school which enabled Michelle to progress at her own pace with their assistance. By the time she was in the equivalent of middle school, she began focusing on the more progressive issues of the day, making the most of opportunities which flowed her way. This would be the Michelle that we would come to know for the rest of her life. Her more significant achievements began with her studies at Saint Mary's College in Notre Dame, IN, and continued with her work at the Menninger Foundation and Princeton University. Each was instrumental in preparing her for certification in two fields of counseling and pastoral care, achieving the following degrees: M.A., M.Eng., M.Ed., M.S.W., and M.B.A. She served for many years at the former Saint Joseph Hospital in South Bend, IN.



Michelle is survived by her brother, Michael Harmon of Rockford, IL. Her parents, Bernard Harmon and Helen A. (Allen) Nelson, preceded her in death.



Mass of Christian Burial for Michelle will be celebrated at 2:00pm on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Church of Our Lady of Loretto on the campus of Saint Mary's College, Notre Dame, IN. Interment of ashes will take place at a later date at Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend. Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.



