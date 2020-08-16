Mickey Cohen
Nov. 14, 1936 - Aug. 12, 2020
SOUTH BEND - Mickey Cohen 83, passed away peacefully at St Joseph Hospital August 12, 2020.
Mickey was born November 14, 1936 in South Bend Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kate (Gilbert) Cohen and Ben Cohen; and daughter-in-law, Mishelle Cohen.
On March 25, 1962, Mickey married the love of his life, Barbara Fromm. She survives him. Also left are two children, Miriam (Douglas) Dell and Cary Cohen; three grandchildren, Michael and Matthew Dell, and Kayla Cohen; and brother-in-law, Gary (Nana) Fromm.
Mickey had a passion for retail at a young age, working for his uncle at Harry's Pet Shop in the 1950s. Then he was off to Miami and the University of Miami, graduating in 1961. He returned home to work with his family at Gilbert's Clothing in downtown South Bend as a Floor Manager.
In 1978 Mickey became the Boss, and purchased Hans Rintzsch Luggage and Gifts. Mickey owned and loved this store immensely until semi-retirement in 2001. Mickey soon realized he had no desire to “retire” and was soon behind the counter again. This time, Mickey worked the Jewelry Department at JC Penny for years to come, finally retiring at the age of 80. Mickey's passion was a good joke, story, music, and family.
Mickey's extended family includes the many young adults he advised through the years. For many many years, Mickey served as an Advisor for the B'nai Brith Youth Organization.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff, nurses, and aides at Bell Tower for all their love and care.
Burial was August 14, 2020 in Hebrew Orthodox Cemetery, Mishawaka. May his memory be a blessing.
