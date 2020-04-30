|
Mickey R. “Rudy”
Fennessee
Feb. 17, 1947 - April 27, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Mr. Mickey Rudy Fennessee, 73, passed away on the afternoon of Monday, April 27, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend. Rudy was born in Trenton, TN on February 17, 1947 to Luther Barnett and Cora Fennessee.
Rudy grew up on a farm with his grandparents, Ocie and Katie Phennessee, in Trenton, TN. Rudy was educated at Rosenwald in Trenton, TN and was a truck driver for over 45 years. Rudy was a devoted father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him and loved him. He enjoyed golfing, walking his dog, and exercising daily.
Rudy professed his hope in Christ at an early age at Mt. Orange Baptist in Trenton, TN.
He is survived by his children: Tony (Theresa) Fennessee of South Bend, Torrey (Tamia) Fennessee of South Bend, Trinette (Tyonte) Burnett of Chattanooga, TN, Danita Fennessee of Lockport, IL, and Michael Bowen of South Bend. Mickey is also survived by 23 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren; sisters, Jeanette (Jessie) Tarver of Kalamazoo, MI and Tina Fennessee of Jackson, TN; and brothers, Terry Fennessee of South Bend and Timothy Fennessee of Dallas, TX. In addition to his parents, Mickey was preceded in death by his ex-wife, Inez Thomas; his brother, Joe Calvin; nephew, Joe Fennessee; grandparents, Ocie and Katie Phennessee; great-grandsons, Trent and Tyree Fennessee; and special loved ones, Tracey (Frank) McDaniel, Travonn Alexander Fennnessee and Tony, Jr., Tamorrow Fennessee, and Terris Hudson.
Due to current events, no public services will be held. The family may choose to gather privately at a later date to celebrate Mickey's life. Palmer Funeral Home - West Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 30, 2020