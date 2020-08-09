Mildred Balmer



Oct. 28, 1926 - July 30, 2020



MISHAWAKA, IN -



Mildred Balmer, 93 of Mishawaka, Indiana passed away Thursday evening, July 30 at the Porta Caeli (Hospice) House in Tulsa, OK. Millie was born on October 28, 1926 in Mishawaka, Indiana to Patrick and Madeline (Lambert) VanHaverbeke. In 1946 she married Robert C. Balmer, who preceded her in death on Feb. 14, 2005. Millie is survived by her son, Brad (Shelley) Balmer of Broken Arrow, OK; two grandchildren, Nicole Cullison (Broken Arrow, OK) and Branden (Tara) Nimtz (Westville, IN); and six great-grandchildren, Jade, Briar, Noelle, Cutler, Steele, and Elin. She was preceded in death by her son, Darryl Balmer, sister, Mary Balmer and brother, Roy VanHaverbeke. Millie worked in the dental field for many years and also in the Cost Department at Wheelabrators. She was a Navy Veteran of WWII and stationed in Washington, D.C. from 1944-1945. Millie's sister Mary was married to husband Robert's brother Lester. This resulted in two double nieces, Kathy Kring and Patty (Stan) Olson, and double nephew, Randy (Pat) Balmer, with whom she was very close. Millie moved from Indiana to Green Valley, AZ in 1997 and then once again pulled up stakes in 2014 and followed the family to Sheridan WY. Her journey did not end there, in that three years later, she trekked south to finish her journey in Coweta, Oklahoma. She made many friends along the way and will be missed. She was an avid reader and a longtime, die-hard Cubs fan. Millie was a fighter to the end. She will be interned with her husband, WWII Veteran Robert in the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery on the Fort Huachuca Army Base, Sierra Vista, AZ, with a memorial service to be held later this year. Cards can be sent to 1405 E. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow, OK 74012 and in lieu of flowers donations can be sent to the Porta Caeli House, P.O Box 580460, Tulsa, OK 74158-0460.





