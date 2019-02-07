Mildred Briscoe



Feb. 1, 1946 - Jan. 30, 2019



INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Mildred Briscoe, age 72, of Indianapolis, IN, formerly a long-time resident of South Bend, IN passed away on January 30, 2019. She fought a good fight, but God called her home.



Mildred was born on February 1, 1946 in Mississippi to the late Iola and Willie Spires. She was the second oldest of four girls. Mildred grew up in Saint Louis, MO. Mildred was preceded in death by both parents; husband, Donald Briscoe Sr.; and son, Ernest Briscoe.



Mildred was joined in holy matrimony in 1963 to the late Donald F. Briscoe Sr. The couple settled in South Bend, IN in the early 1970's, where they raised their six children: Donald, Helen, Ernest, Dorothy, Michael, and Mark.



Mildred was known as “Millie”. Mildred spent more than 20 years in South Bend, IN before relocating to Indianapolis, IN over 20 years ago to be closer to her children.



Mildred was a dedicated and hard worker. She worked as a Caretaker, and Activities Coordinator for elderly seniors for many years.



Mildred pulled no punches and you never had to guess where you stood with her. Everyone knew she was a strong matriarch, devoted, caring, and loving mother. She was very proud of her family. Her family was her world and she loved them unconditionally. When her children were young she was active with her children playing sports. She loved football. Mildred loved holidays and family get-togethers; any chance to spend time with her family was important to her. She would spend hours cooking and preparing for her company. She loved to travel and enjoyed life to the fullest.



Mildred was known for her good sense of humor. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She brought great spirit when she was in your presence.



She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Donald F. Briscoe Jr. (Wanda), Helen Briscoe, Dorothy Briscoe, Micheal Briscoe (Jeannine), and Mark Briscoe all of Indianapolis, IN, and the late Ernest Briscoe of Saint Louis, MO. Mildred was a grandmother of 7: Reginald Briscoe (LaDonna), Austin, Deju, Simone, Elon, Kenya' and Jada; great-grandmother of 4, Reonna, Curtis, Josiah, and George; sister to Velma, Lois (Willie), and Jean all of Saint Louis, MO; and leaves a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.



Family and friends will gather at the Lavenia & Summers Home for Funerals, 5811 East 38th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218 on Saturday, February 9, for Visitation from 11:00-1:00p.m., immediately followed by the Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Crown Hill Cemetery.



Mildred will be truly missed. Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary