Mildred E. Kollar
Sept. 2, 1928 - Oct. 14, 2020
OSCEOLA, IN - Mildred E. Kollar, 92, residing in Osceola & formerly of Cassopolis, passed away peacefully at 7:55 am Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in the home of her daughter, Jan. She was born September 2, 1928 in South Bend to the late James A. and Ethel E. (Shogren) Vance.
On July 11, 1948 in South Bend, Mildred married James A. Kollar, who preceded her in death on December 29, 2017 after 69 years of marriage. Mildred and James moved to Diamond Lake in Cassopolis, MI in 1987 and lived there until just a few years ago.
Mildred is survived by her loving daughters, SuEllen (Herb) Streich of Cave Creek, AZ and Janet M. Parr of Osceola; three grandchildren, Bradley K. (Lynn) Streich, Darren K. (Ruby) Streich, and Christopher J. (Heather) Parr; three great-grandchildren, Brayden, Sabrina, and Teddy Streich; and one brother, Richard A. Vance of Nokomis, FL. She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, David Parr; and two sisters, Marilyn Sanders and Lois Jean Liebman.
Mildred was employed by 1st Source Bank as a teller for 15 years prior to her retirement in 1986. She was a member of Cassopolis United Methodist Church, where she was active as a greeter and money counter as well as helping with the funeral luncheon ministry. Mildred was a 50-year member and past Worthy Matron of the Order of Eastern Star #569. She was also an avid reader and belonged to the Diamond Lake Book Club. She and Jim made peanut brittle every year at Christmastime so she could give it away to family and friends.
Special thanks to Mildred's caregiver, Teesha from Home is where the heart is, and to Colin, her nurse from Center for Hospice Care, for their loving care and kindness.
Funeral services for Mildred will be held at 2:30 pm Monday, October 19, 2020 in the Palmer Funeral Home - Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, where friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to services. Rev. Wade Panse will officiate. Private graveside services and burial will take place in St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband, James.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mildred may be donated to Cassopolis United Methodist Church, 209 S. Rowland Street, Cassopolis, MI 49031 or Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Online condolences can be left for the Kollar family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.