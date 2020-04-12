|
|
Mildred E. Ryan
April 24, 1924 - April 8, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Mildred E. Ryan, 95, of South Bend passed away at Trailpoint Village in South Bend on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 following an extended illness.
Mildred was born on April 24, 1924 in Ft. Wayne, IN to the late Homer D. and Mable E. (Thorpe) Voght.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Ryan of South Bend; sons: William R. (Denise) Ryan of Mansfield, TX, Jeffrey P. Ryan of Killean, TX, Michael S. Ryan of South Bend, and Scott Ryan of Granger, IN, along with fifteen loving grandchildren and fourteen loving great-grandchildren. Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; sisters: Dorothy M. Peppler, Juanita M. Sessions, Lois W. Dial, and Helen J. Becker; brother, Harold B. Voght; and long-time companion, Paul H. Read.
Mildred was a homemaker. She loved sewing and making clothes, cooking, shopping, bike riding, gardening, and being with her family. Before moving to South Bend, she was a former secretary at the United States Naval Office in Ft. Wayne.
Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, there will be no services at this time.
The HANLEY and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Service handled arrangements and extends its deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to the Ryan family.
Condolences for the Ryan family can be expressed at: www.hanleyandsonsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020