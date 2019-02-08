Mildred Hazel Nelson



June 19, 1917 - Feb. 7, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Mildred Hazel Nelson, 101, also known as “Granny,” of Mishawaka IN, passed away February 7, 2019, at her daughter's residence in Mishawaka. Granny was born on June 19, 1917, in Lydick IN, to the late Robert and Emma (Sheffin) Milliken. She is survived by her daughter, Charlotte Nash, who welcomed her with open arms into her home to make sure that Granny received proper care. Granny is also survived by her son, James R. (Kathy) Nelson of Mishawaka. Granny was a loving and caring grandmother to three grandchildren, Bill L. (Jenny) Nash of Elkhart, IN, Clay (Kathie) Nash of South Bend, IN, and Kelli (Neil) Davis of Mishawaka, IN. Granny was also a great-grandmother to eight great-grandchildren, Alex, Kyle, Emily, Andrew, and Jonathon Nash, Wesley, Naomi, and Olivia Davis. Granny is preceded in death by two brothers, William and Lester Milliken; and three sisters, Daisy Lightfoot, Clarise Jones, and Marie Pletcher. Granny was an avid bowler in her younger years. She bowled at Parkway East on Jefferson in Mishawaka for over 50 years. There will be no visitation or service for Granny. Bubb Funeral Chapel assisted the family with the arrangements. The family requested that memorial contributions be made to the Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545. The family would also like to express their gratitude to Hospice for the care given to Granny at her time of need. Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary