Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Rosary
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
4:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Church
56405 S. Mayflower Rd.
South Bend, IN
View Map
Mildred J. "Millie" Zelasko


1929 - 2019
Mildred J. "Millie" Zelasko Obituary
Mildred J. “Millie” Zelasko

Nov. 14, 1929 - Aug. 21, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Mildred J. “Millie” Zelasko, 89, of South Bend, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 in her home. She was born on November 14, 1929, in South Bend, to the late Stanley and Rose (Nemeth) Gray and was a lifelong area resident. On August 27, 1949, as Mildred Gray, she married Leo Zelasko, who preceded her in death on January 7, 1988. Millie is survived by her brother, Richard Gray and nephew, Greg Gray both of South Bend; nieces, Tamara (John) DeCloedt and Tracy Rodriguez, both of Mishawaka, IN, and Debbie (Mauri) VanNevel of Hesperia, MI; great-nieces, Amelia and Sara; great-nephew, Ryan (Tabitha) Dubie; and great-great-nieces and nephews, Kolten, Joseph, and Amelia. Millie worked as an Executive Assistant to the Chairman and C.E.O. of A.M. General, before retiring on June 30, 2011 after 44 years with the company. She was a charter member of Holy Family Catholic Church, South Bend. Millie loved her cottage at Birch Lake, Vandalia, MI, where she enjoyed her time for over 50 years. She loved to travel extensively in her lifetime and enjoyed every minute. Millie was an avid Notre Dame girls basketball fan and had a very special bond with her nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly! Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., where a Parish Rosary will be prayed at 4 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, August 26, 2019 at Holy Family Church, 56405 S. Mayflower Rd., South Bend (meet directly at church). Private burial will take place at Highland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545-5234 or to Pet Refuge, 4626 S. Burnett Dr., South Bend, IN 46614. The family would like to thank the Center for Hospice for the wonderful care they provided during her last days, especially her nurses, Helen and Ron. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 23, 2019
