Mildred Konzen
Mildred Konzen

Feb. 3, 1922 - Sept. 14, 2020

MARIETTA, GA - Mildred V. “Mickey” Konzen, 98, of Marietta, GA, died on September 14, 2020. She was born in Nettleton, AR. She raised her family in South Bend, IN. In retirement, she lived in both Port Richey, FL and Marietta, GA.

On October 2, 1943 in Jonesboro, AR, she married Norman J. Konzen who died on December 25, 2008. Mickey was also preceded in death by her son, Daniel S. Konzen of Duluth, GA, and sister, Ann Robinson of Jonesboro, AR. She is survived by her daughter, Kay S. Schwerzler of Windsor, CA, grandson, Christopher Schwerzler of Healdsburg, CA, granddaughter, Stephanie Reiley of Portland, OR, and grandson, David Konzen of Marietta, GA.

She was a homemaker. While in Jonesboro, she attended Arkansas State University and had been employed by Southwestern Bell Telephone Company. She was a member of The Altar Guild of St. Martin's Episcopal Church, Hudson, FL, and assisted at the church thrift shop. One of her notable gifts to the world was her cooking. She had been a member of the Timber Oaks Women's Golf Club in Port Richey, FL, and had been a member of several bridge clubs in the Timber Oaks Community.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 18, 2020.
