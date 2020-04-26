|
Mildred L. Dudeck
April 7, 1929 - April 23, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Mildred L. Dudeck, 91, passed away at Memorial Hospital on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at 11:23 A.M.
Mildred was born on April 7, 1929 to the late Albert J. and Irene (Finn) Shaffer in Mishawaka, IN.
On December 6, 1946 in LaPorte, IN Mildred married Walter F. Dudeck. Walter passed away April 1, 2002. Mildred is survived by her daughters: Katherine Enders of South Bend, Sandy Clark of New Carlisle, Marie Dudeck-Clark of South Bend, and Patricia J. Dudeck of Indianapolis; sons: James E. and Randy A. Dudeck, both of South Bend; eight loving grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. She is survived by her sister, Norma Shaffer of Niles, MI, several nieces and nephews, and her brother-in-law, George Newton of South Bend. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter, daughter, Nancy Dudeck, sons: Michael and Thomas Dudeck, great-grandson, Derek R. Sexton on March 26, 2020, son-in-law, Paul Clark on April 9, 2020, sisters, Marian Schantz, Lauretta LaLime, and Clara Newton, and brothers: William and Albert Shaffer, Jr.
Mildred retired from Simplicity Pattern in Niles, MI after years of service. She was in the Graphic International Union and worked for Electro Voice International Union of Electrical Workers.
Mildred was raised on a farm and loved every minute. She was very hard-working and loved animals, cooking, gardening, traveling, and being with her loving family. She was a room mother at Ardmore School for a number of years.
In lieu of flowers the family would like memorial contributions made in Mildred's honor to Pet Refuge, 4626 Burnette Drive, South Bend, IN 46614.
The Dudeck family will have a PRIVATE visitation on Friday, May 1, from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at Hanley and Sons Funeral Home “Southwest Chapel” located at 23421 State Road 23/West Ireland Road, due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. Graveside service will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, South Bend.
The HANLEY and Sons Funeral Home handled arrangements and extends its deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to the Dudeck family.
Condolences may be expressed online at: www.hanleyandsonsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020