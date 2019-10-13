|
|
Mildred McClain Ulicny
Oct. 7, 1925 - Oct. 10, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Mildred McClain Ulicny, aged 94, passed away peacefully on Oct 10, 2019.
Mildred was born on October 7, 1925 in Jeannette, PA. She grew up in the small coal mining town of Crabtree, PA, with her two sisters.
Mildred excelled at school, which she started early, and finished in the top of her class at Greensburg (PA) HS. Upon graduation, she and her two sisters worked at Royers' Department Store in Greensburg. She married her devoted husband, Edward Ulicny in 1954, and they had three children: Marian (Adam) Szczepanski of Houston, TX, Maureen (Colin Marshall) Ulicny of Evanston, IL, and Brian (Sarah) Ulicny of Winchester, MA, all of whom survive her.
Mildred and Ed moved with their children to South Bend in 1976, where she thrived. She was proud of her work at the Development Office of the University of Notre Dame and other roles. She overcame her fears to become an avid adult swimmer, and she went to college as an adult, earning a bachelor's degree at IUSB.
Mildred was devoted to her family, the Church, Notre Dame, and her parish, Christ the King. She loved a good book and a cup of tea, playing bridge with friends, her wonderful neighbors, music - especially musicals and opera, and classic movies. In later years, she and Ed traveled extensively in North America, Europe, and North Africa. She was active in the Ladies of Notre Dame and St. Mary's and several faith-supporting groups. She was a lifelong learner.
Mildred and Ed have seven grandchildren and two great-grandsons, all of whom brought her great joy.
She was predeceased by her sisters, Sr. Mildred McClain, SC, and Sr. Cecilia McClain, SC, both Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 9:30 am Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Sacred Heart Basilica, Notre Dame. Friends may visit at Hickey Chapel, Cleveland Road, on Tuesday morning from 8:30-9:00 am. Interment will take place following the Funeral Mass.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019