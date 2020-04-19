|
Mildred Miller
Jan. 10, 1929 - April 1, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Mildred Miller, 91 years young and a resident of Oakleaf Village in Sylvania, Ohio passed away peacefully from natural causes with her family at her side on April 1, 2020. She was in the wonderful care of Rosary Care Center staff on the campus of Lourdes University when she began her heavenly journey.
Millie was born to Edward and Dorothy Mathews on January 10, 1929 and grew up in Mishawaka, Indiana. She graduated from Mishawaka High School and in August of 1948 she married Robert Miller. They resided in South Bend where they raised their daughter Kim.
Millie worked for JCPenney and cherished her friends that she made through her work at the South Bend, then Niles, Michigan stores. She and her friends were truly the “Penney family” and her closest friends visited her frequently after her move to Toledo.
After her JCPenney retirement she found a deep-seated passion for the St. Joseph County Public Library (South Bend) where she worked until she was 79 years young. Her love for reading was rampant and Millie was profoundly connected to the library and its work. Another passion of Millie's was the Chicago Cubs. She rarely missed a televised game regardless of the season success!
Millie moved to Toledo in April 2013 to be close to her daughter Kim and son-in-law John. The past seven years provided precious time to be together. The Oakleaf team became her constant companions and a true source of comfort.
Millie leaves daughter Kim (John) Sidwell, step-granddaughter Taunya (Andrew) Reback, step-grandson Brandt Sidwell; great-grandchildren Brennan, Nathan, Marley, and Rylee; and precious friends including Penny and Corey Brazo to lovingly cherish her memory. Millie was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Edward, Matthew, Robert, and Isabelle.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Walker Funeral Home in Toledo, Ohio. A private celebration of life will be planned for a later date.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020