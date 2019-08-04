|
Mildred Ramsbey
August 5, 1921 - June 30, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Mildred “Mickey” Ramsbey, age 97, of Orland, IN passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Aperion Care in Angola, IN. She was born on August 5, 1921 in Mishawaka, IN to Carl & Esther (Philippi) Brubaker. She married Robert Ramsbey. He preceded her in death in 2003. She had worked as the head cook in the South Bend Community School Corporation. She later worked as a cook at Prairie Heights Elementary School. She is a member of the Orland United Methodist Church and a former member of the American Legion Post #423 Auxiliary. She is survived by two sons, William Ramsbey of Knoxville, TN and James Ramsbey of Evansville, IN; one daughter, Marcia Ramsbey of Orlando, 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, a daughter, Susan Dunn in 2014; and a sister, Betty Jane Fassett. According to her wishes cremation will take place. A memorial service will be held at a later date. On-line condolences may be sent at www.carneyfrostfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are being handled by Carney-Frost Funeral Home, LaGrange, IN.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019