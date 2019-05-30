|
|
Mildred Slemp
March 16, 1934 - May 23, 2019
PLYMOUTH, IN - Mildred G. Slemp, age 85, passed away May 23, 2019, at 8:45 p.m. surrounded by her loving family. Left to treasure her memory are her children, Susie (Doug) Cook, Steven (Debra) Slemp, Sandy (Carl) Fitz, and Shelia (Michael) Smith, 11 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. Visitation for Millie will be at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 6835 Union Rd., Plymouth, IN 46563 on Sat., June 1, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM and the services starting at 1 PM. Burial will follow on the church grounds. A complete obituary can be seen at www.johnson-danielson.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 30, 2019