Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
574 936-2829
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
6835 Union Rd
Plymouth, IN
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Mildred Slemp Obituary
Mildred Slemp

March 16, 1934 - May 23, 2019

PLYMOUTH, IN - Mildred G. Slemp, age 85, passed away May 23, 2019, at 8:45 p.m. surrounded by her loving family. Left to treasure her memory are her children, Susie (Doug) Cook, Steven (Debra) Slemp, Sandy (Carl) Fitz, and Shelia (Michael) Smith, 11 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. Visitation for Millie will be at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 6835 Union Rd., Plymouth, IN 46563 on Sat., June 1, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM and the services starting at 1 PM. Burial will follow on the church grounds. A complete obituary can be seen at www.johnson-danielson.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 30, 2019
