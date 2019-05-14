Home

Mildred Sue (Leichtman) (Grise) Gilliland

Mildred Sue (Leichtman) (Grise) Gilliland Obituary
Mildred Sue (Grise) (Leichtman) Gilliland

Jan. 7, 1937 - May 6, 2019

MESA, AZ - Mildred Sue (Grise) (Leichtman) Gilliland, age 82, of Mesa, Arizona, passed away after a long battle with cancer at Hospice of the Valley Friendship Village on May 6, 2019.

Millie was born on January 7, 1937 in South Bend, Indiana to Albert and Ruth Grise. She graduated in 1955 from Mishawaka High School. She loved her family, music, and playing games.

Millie was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Virginia Working and Kenneth (Dutch) Grise; and daughter, Cheryl Meek. She is survived by her loving husband of 27 years, Paul; sisters, Eleanor Wilson and Leona McClanahan; brother, Harlow Grise (Sarah); son, Joe Leichtman (Becky); daughters, Connie Marcum and Cathy Large (Derek); stepsons, Jim Gilliland (Rob) and Gary; stepdaughter, Pam Banning (Chuck), 26 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren.

Per her wishes, there will be no services. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made in her name to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower, Phoenix, AZ 85014.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 14, 2019
