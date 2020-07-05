Mildred “Mickey” Tull



Oct. 20, 1929 - June 30, 2020



NOTRE DAME, IN - Mildred “Mickey” Tull (Banker)passed away on June 30, 2020 at the age of 90.



Mickey was a kind and loving wife and mother. She was born and raised in Omaha, Nebraska and graduated from Marycrest College in Davenport, Iowa. She met her best friend and husband of 66 years, Charles, in Omaha while he was stationed at Offutt Air Force Base. He was the love of her life and she always said it was love at first sight. In 1953 they married at Holy Angels Church in Omaha. She provided support to her husband while he obtained his M.A. and Ph.D. by typing all his papers, while raising six children. She was active in Catholic Family Movement for many years, dating back to her time living in the graduate housing community for veterans at Notre Dame known as “Vetville” in the 1950s. It was through CFM that she worked on a mission project to provide aid to Hispanic farm workers in South Bend's west end. Mickey was very active with St. Patrick's Parish and the Moms Clubs at Saint Joseph High School from her first days in South Bend in 1966. In addition to their many community contributions Mickey and Charles proudly sponsored a Vietnamese refugee family beginning in 1975. In 1977 they sponsored a a Cambodian family to whom she became a godmother to the grandmother of the family, who converted to Catholicism on her death bed.



Mickey was an avid reader of murder mysteries. She loved spending time at the Sister Lakes in Michigan and her favorite place was Avalon, NJ which she referred to as “heaven on earth.” She also enjoyed the cruises on which she and Charles voyaged to Alaska, Bermuda, and the Panama Canal.



Mickey loved Notre Dame football and basketball, especially the women's team. She also had a great love of Collie dogs, having raised Prince, Laddie, King, and Pilot.



She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Helen Banker of Omaha; and her two brothers, Dick and Paul of Omaha.



She is survived by her loving husband, Charles J. Tull of South Bend; her sons, Charles R. Tull (Joy) of Freedom, New Hampshire, Robert Tull (Meg) of South Bend, Richard Tull (Mary) of Kennesaw, Georgia, and John Tull (Laurie) of Gainesville, Florida; daughters, Mary O'Leary of South Bend and Barbara Dwyer (John) of Louisville, Kentucky; her sister-in-law, Ambassador Theresa Tull of Springfield, Virginia; eighteen grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved very much.



A private burial service will be held at Highland Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made in her name to the St. Joseph County Humane Society.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store