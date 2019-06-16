Milfred Buck



Dec. 23, 1927 - March 4, 2013



Rita “Joann” Buck



Dec. 13, 1930 - Nov. 13, 2018



SOUTH BEND, IN - Milfred and Joann Buck were both born in South Bend and lived in Valparaiso for several years before moving to Winter Haven, Florida in 1972, where they passed away in recent years.



He owned and operated Cross Country Plaza, was a U.S. Navy Veteran and a member of the American Legion and the Lions Club. She was a homemaker and volunteer for public schools and hospital auxiliary, and loved golfing with her friends.



Surviving are their 3 children, Gregory (Barbara Johnson) Buck, Michael Buck, and Sheryl (Kurt) Perry; 6 grandchildren, Stacy (Kenny) Gates, Angela (David) Depasquale, John (Selena) Buck, David Buck, Austin Perry, and Savannah Perry, 10 great-grandchildren, and a loving extended family.



Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life Gathering at 6 pm on Saturday, June 22, at Studebaker National Museum, 201 Chapin Street, South Bend. A Graveside Service will be held at 2 pm on Friday, June 21, at Highland Cemetery, South Bend.



Arrangements are under the care of Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, Mishawaka. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 16, 2019