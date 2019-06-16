Home

Goethals & Wells Funeral Home & Cremation Care
503 West 3rd Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
(574) 255-1519
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Highland Cemetery
South Bend, IN
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
Studebaker National Museum
201 Chapin Street
South Bend, IN
Milfred Buck Obituary
Milfred Buck

Dec. 23, 1927 - March 4, 2013

Rita “Joann” Buck

Dec. 13, 1930 - Nov. 13, 2018

SOUTH BEND, IN - Milfred and Joann Buck were both born in South Bend and lived in Valparaiso for several years before moving to Winter Haven, Florida in 1972, where they passed away in recent years.

He owned and operated Cross Country Plaza, was a U.S. Navy Veteran and a member of the American Legion and the Lions Club. She was a homemaker and volunteer for public schools and hospital auxiliary, and loved golfing with her friends.

Surviving are their 3 children, Gregory (Barbara Johnson) Buck, Michael Buck, and Sheryl (Kurt) Perry; 6 grandchildren, Stacy (Kenny) Gates, Angela (David) Depasquale, John (Selena) Buck, David Buck, Austin Perry, and Savannah Perry, 10 great-grandchildren, and a loving extended family.

Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life Gathering at 6 pm on Saturday, June 22, at Studebaker National Museum, 201 Chapin Street, South Bend. A Graveside Service will be held at 2 pm on Friday, June 21, at Highland Cemetery, South Bend.

Arrangements are under the care of Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, Mishawaka. An online guestbook is available at www.goethalswells.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on June 16, 2019
