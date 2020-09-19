Millard B.
“Sam” Samarich
Oct. 30, 1954 - Sept. 15, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Millard B. “Sam” Samarich, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at his home with his granddaughter Angela, and sister Mitzi at his side. Millard was born October 30, 1954 in South Bend to Branko & Doris (Vaskovich) Samarich both of whom preceded him in death.
Millard is survived by Mitzi Rickhoff and Angela Samarich. Also surviving are Barry & Cindy Vitou and family; Jill (John-deceased) Samarich and family; family of Judy DeDonato (deceased); Sally Sprong and family; Dave & Carol Wozniak and family; Mike Vitou (Barb deceased) and family; and David McKesson.
His most beloved wife, Cheryl and his children, David and Angela have preceded him in death.
Millard graduated from LaSalle High School in 1973, and attended Lincoln College and Holy Cross. He & Cheryl opened A-Appliance Sales & Service in the early 80's; Mill retired in 2015.
His granddaughter Angela held the most precious place in his heart. He was so proud of her. Millard had many good friends and he loved them all unconditionally. And lastly, he was a true Notre Dame, Bears, Chicago White Sox, and Cubs fan!
Mitzi and Angela would like to especially thank Barry & Cindy Vitou, Joe & Sue Denny, and Josh & Anna Rose Alwine for all their help and many kindnesses, along with The Center for Hospice Care and nurse, Anita.
Services will be at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, at the Palmer Funeral Home-River Park Chapel, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, where the family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until service time. Online condolences to the family can be sent at www.palmerfuenralhomes.com
. Contributions in memory of Millard may be offered to the Palmer Funeral Home-River Park Chapel to assist the family with funeral arrangements.