Milo Anton Jacobsen
August 16, 1930 - June 24, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Milo Anton Jacobsen, 89, was born to this life on August 16, 1930 in Sioux County, Iowa on a farm, to Anna Elizabeth (Serck) and Willie Jacobsen.
He graduated from Alvord High School in Alvord, Iowa in 1949. He faithfully served in the United States Army from January 3, 1951 to December 22, 1952 and was stationed in Korea in the signal corps as a teletype operator for 19 months. Milo received his barber license in 1955.
On April 26, 1951 he married his loving wife, Dorothy Mae (Price) at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in South Bend. Surviving are his wife along with two children, Debra (Michael) Mittleman and Gilbert (Judy) Jacobsen. Also, surviving are five grandchildren, Brent (Heather) Plummer, Chad Plummer, Breanna Konopinski, Christopher (Joanna) Jacobsen, and Paige Jacobsen; one step-grandchild, Nathan Mittleman; five great-grandchildren, Mason, Ryan, Brayden and Zachary Plummer, Tyler Jacobsen, and Julian DeCook; and one sister, Joan King.
Preceding him in death were his parents; a sister, Mildred DeWald; three brothers, Glenn, Lyle, and Erwin; and one grandchild, Ryan Scott Plummer.
Milo was a self-employed barber in Mishawaka for 52 years owning Milo's Barber Shop. It later was renamed Jacobsen's Barber and Style Shop when his son Gil and grandson Brent joined the business. He retired in 2006 and wanted to thank the many customers that he served.
He was a life member of the VFW Post 360 and a member of Juday Creek Golf Course since 1991.
Milo was known for his hand-made furniture and stained glass.
He was an avid fan of golf, fishing, Cubs, NASCAR, Notre Dame football, and Purdue women's basketball coached by his niece, Sharon Versyp. He enjoyed camping with his family traveling across the United States and spending many years at his home on Shavehead Lake.
He was very fond of his monthly card club of 60 years. But the most important to him was his family which he loved dearly.
Friends may call from 3 to 6 p.m., Saturday, June 27 in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Sunday, June 28 in the funeral home, with Military Rites by VFW Post 360/American Legion 161 Burial Team. Due to current public health and safety standards for COVID-19 social distancing will be enforced and masks required.
The family wishes to thank the care of The Waterford at Edison Lakes, St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, and Center for Hospice Care.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice Foundation Supporting Center for Hospice Care: South Bend-Elkhart-Plymouth, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545 or VFW Post 360, 1307 E. Jefferson Blvd., Mishawaka, IN 46545.
To leave the family an online condolence or to share memories with the family, please visit our website at www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 26, 2020.