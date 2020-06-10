Milosz D. Konefal
Milosz D. Konefal

March 10, 1980 - June 8, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Services for Milosz Konefal, 40, of South Bend will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, June 11 in the Welsheimer Family Funeral Home North, 17033 Cleveland Rd. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
11:00 AM
Welsheimer Funeral Home North
JUN
11
Service
01:00 PM
Welsheimer Funeral Home North
Funeral services provided by
Welsheimer Funeral Home North
17033 Cleveland Rd
South Bend, IN 46635
(574) 272-2244
