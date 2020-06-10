Milosz D. Konefal
March 10, 1980 - June 8, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Services for Milosz Konefal, 40, of South Bend will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, June 11 in the Welsheimer Family Funeral Home North, 17033 Cleveland Rd. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 10, 2020.