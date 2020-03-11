|
Minnie Lee Clark
Feb. 7, 1920 - March 8, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Mrs. Minnie L. Clark, 100, passed on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at West Bend Nursing Home. She was born on Feb. 7, 1920 in Lafayette County (Oxford), MS to Henry and Lelia (Buford) Avant. She graduated from the former Angle High School and moved to Muskegon, MI; in 1947 she moved to South Bend. On April 14, 1960 she married the love of her life, B.J. Clark who died Sept. 18, 1990.
She confessed her hope in Christ at an early age. She was a member of New Testament MB Church. She was a wool and silk presser for 36 years at the former Roseland Cleaners; a cosmetologist for 21 years; and a NA at Cardinal. She and BJ were the proud owners of the former Washington Shoe Repair, which opened in 1962 downtown. It was the only Black-owned shoe repair shop in the area. Minnie was a past member of The Pride of South Bend Temple and the former Olivia Dunbar Temple.
She is survived by a sister, Louella Avent of Chicago; special cousins, A.D. and his wife, Forestine Jackson; special niece and nephew, Lela McGaw and Sylvester Cohran; Goddaughter, Janice Miller; church angels, Ray & Mae Smith, and Minister Dennis & Glenda Patton; and close friend, Beverly Monroe. Minnie said, “I did it all.” She made peace with God, wrote her obituary, made final plans, and made her own decisions until Feb. 2020.
Minnie's Funeral service is 12:00 Noon Friday with visitation one hour before the service at Cobb Funeral Home with burial following at Highland Cemetery.
Messages of condolence may be placed at www.cobbfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 11, 2020