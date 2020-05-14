Miriam A. Jankowski
Dec. 1, 1934 - May 11, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Miriam A. Jankowski, 85, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020.
Miriam was born December 1, 1934 in South Bend to the late Robert and Dorthea (Deitsch) Myers. On November 26, 1958 in South Bend, Miriam married the love of her life, Richard A. “Dick” Jankowski; he preceded her in death on November 20, 2019.
Those left to cherish Miriam's memory include her daughter-in-law, Tina Jankowski of Granger; her grandchildren, Erin (Adam) Windler of Noblesville and Drew (Lillian Mooney) Jankowski of Chicago; her sister, Sharon Kovach and brother, Bill (Marilyn) Myers all of South Bend. In addition to her husband and parents, Miriam was also preceded in death by her loving sons, Mark “Randy” Jankowski and Jeffrey “Jeff” Jankowski, sister, Norma Jean White and brothers, Robert and Jim Myers.
Miriam was a homemaker and enjoyed baking her famous chocolate chip cookies, cooking chicken noodle soup, morning walks, word search puzzles, playing Pictionary with friends, bird watching, and most of all spending time with her grandchildren. Miriam and Dick always looked forward to reuniting with all the “snowbirds” in Fort Myers, Florida during the winter months. Miriam attended Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church.
Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020 in St. Pius X Catholic Church. The Mass will be celebrated by Msgr. William C. Schooler. Friends may view the Mass on the homepage of the St. Pius X website at www.StPius.net, or the St. Pius X Facebook page at Facebook.com/StPiusGranger. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or online at act.alz.org.
Condolences for the family may be made at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Dec. 1, 1934 - May 11, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Miriam A. Jankowski, 85, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020.
Miriam was born December 1, 1934 in South Bend to the late Robert and Dorthea (Deitsch) Myers. On November 26, 1958 in South Bend, Miriam married the love of her life, Richard A. “Dick” Jankowski; he preceded her in death on November 20, 2019.
Those left to cherish Miriam's memory include her daughter-in-law, Tina Jankowski of Granger; her grandchildren, Erin (Adam) Windler of Noblesville and Drew (Lillian Mooney) Jankowski of Chicago; her sister, Sharon Kovach and brother, Bill (Marilyn) Myers all of South Bend. In addition to her husband and parents, Miriam was also preceded in death by her loving sons, Mark “Randy” Jankowski and Jeffrey “Jeff” Jankowski, sister, Norma Jean White and brothers, Robert and Jim Myers.
Miriam was a homemaker and enjoyed baking her famous chocolate chip cookies, cooking chicken noodle soup, morning walks, word search puzzles, playing Pictionary with friends, bird watching, and most of all spending time with her grandchildren. Miriam and Dick always looked forward to reuniting with all the “snowbirds” in Fort Myers, Florida during the winter months. Miriam attended Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church.
Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020 in St. Pius X Catholic Church. The Mass will be celebrated by Msgr. William C. Schooler. Friends may view the Mass on the homepage of the St. Pius X website at www.StPius.net, or the St. Pius X Facebook page at Facebook.com/StPiusGranger. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or online at act.alz.org.
Condolences for the family may be made at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 14, 2020.