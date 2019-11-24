|
|
Miriam Clare Martin
Dec. 18, 1994 - Nov. 22, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Miriam C. Martin, 24, born Dec. 18, 1994 in Goshen, IN passed away on Nov. 22, 2019, in Mishawaka, Indiana.
Miriam graduated from Penn High School. She is survived by her parents, Tim (Diane) Martin; and her siblings, Catherine, Josef, and Max Martin.
Visitation for Miriam will be Tues., Nov. 26 from 2-8 PM at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at Queen of Peace on Wed., Nov. 27 at 11 AM with an hour visitation at the church prior to service. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 24, 2019