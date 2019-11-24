Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of Peace
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Queen of Peace
Resources
More Obituaries for Miriam Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Miriam Clare Martin


1994 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Miriam Clare Martin Obituary
Miriam Clare Martin

Dec. 18, 1994 - Nov. 22, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Miriam C. Martin, 24, born Dec. 18, 1994 in Goshen, IN passed away on Nov. 22, 2019, in Mishawaka, Indiana.

Miriam graduated from Penn High School. She is survived by her parents, Tim (Diane) Martin; and her siblings, Catherine, Josef, and Max Martin.

Visitation for Miriam will be Tues., Nov. 26 from 2-8 PM at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at Queen of Peace on Wed., Nov. 27 at 11 AM with an hour visitation at the church prior to service. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Miriam's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hahn Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -