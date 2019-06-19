Miriam L. Wigent



August 23, 1936 - June 15, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Miriam Wigent, 82, of Mishawaka, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on June 15, 2019 at Golden Living Center, Mishawaka. Miriam is a graduate of Madison High School. She married Rodger D. Wigent on November 21, 1956. He preceded her in death on October 2, 1978. Miriam retired from Crown International in Elkhart in 1999, after 9 years. Miriam is survived by her son, Alan (Dawn) Wigent of Nappanee along with three grandchildren, Samantha Monroe of Winslow, Arizona, Samone Wigent of Warsaw, and Rodger (Janie) Wigent of Goshen. Three great-grandchildren, Briella, Nolan, and Hudson also survive. Miriam also leaves behind one sister, Naomi (Wayne) Schlemmer of South Bend. She was preceded in death by two daughters, Arlette Diane, who passed away at birth and Louise Diane, who passed at the age of twenty-five in 1984. Also preceding her in death was her sister, Elaine (Don) Selby. Funeral Services will be held at Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, Mishawaka, Indiana on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 6:00pm. Friends will be received from 4:00 until the time of the service at 6:00pm on Friday. Burial will take place at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola, at a later date. The family has requested that memorial contributions be given to the in Miriam's memory. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary