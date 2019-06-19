Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
574 255-3126
Resources
More Obituaries for Miriam Wigent
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Miriam L. Wigent

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Miriam L. Wigent Obituary
Miriam L. Wigent

August 23, 1936 - June 15, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Miriam Wigent, 82, of Mishawaka, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on June 15, 2019 at Golden Living Center, Mishawaka. Miriam is a graduate of Madison High School. She married Rodger D. Wigent on November 21, 1956. He preceded her in death on October 2, 1978. Miriam retired from Crown International in Elkhart in 1999, after 9 years. Miriam is survived by her son, Alan (Dawn) Wigent of Nappanee along with three grandchildren, Samantha Monroe of Winslow, Arizona, Samone Wigent of Warsaw, and Rodger (Janie) Wigent of Goshen. Three great-grandchildren, Briella, Nolan, and Hudson also survive. Miriam also leaves behind one sister, Naomi (Wayne) Schlemmer of South Bend. She was preceded in death by two daughters, Arlette Diane, who passed away at birth and Louise Diane, who passed at the age of twenty-five in 1984. Also preceding her in death was her sister, Elaine (Don) Selby. Funeral Services will be held at Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, Mishawaka, Indiana on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 6:00pm. Friends will be received from 4:00 until the time of the service at 6:00pm on Friday. Burial will take place at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola, at a later date. The family has requested that memorial contributions be given to the in Miriam's memory.
Published in South Bend Tribune on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bubb Funeral Chapel
Download Now