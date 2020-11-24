Mirtie Heavner
Dec. 12, 1924 - Nov. 21, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Mirtie Heavner, 95, of Mishawaka, passed from this earth on November 21, 2020 at Miller's Merry Manor in Culver, Indiana. She was born in Waterloo, Alabama on December 12, 1924 and lived there until she came to Northern Indiana as a teenager with other family members looking for work. She found work on a farm in South Bend where she met Jesse Heavner, who had come to Indiana from Arkansas for the same reason. They married on September 20, 1941 and made their home in Mishawaka, where they lived for 62 years until his death in 2004. She continued to make Mishawaka her home until 2014.
Mirtie was a homemaker and mother of five children. Her biggest joys were her family, her church, and reading the Bible. She was known for her kindness and southern hospitality. She was loved by everyone who knew her, from her family to the staff at Miller's.
She is survived by four of her five children, Carolyn Sue (Robert) White of Mishawaka, David (Deborah) Heavner of Osceola, Trenda (Jerry) Moore of Plymouth, and Lisa Cour of Elkhart. Surviving as well is her daughter-in-law, Jill Heavner of Osceola; her sister, Mary Rogers of Florence, Alabama; and seven grandchildren, Rita Stout, Robert White Jr., and Jesse (Jennifer) Heavner, all of Mishawaka, JD (Carrie) Heavner of Osceola, Makesha Bradshaw of Mishawaka, Daniel (Tara) Vinson of South Bend, and Brandy (Brett Posey) Hess of Fortson, Georgia. She is also blessed with 19 great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death was her husband, Jesse Heavner, a son, Donald Heavner, her parents, three sisters, three brothers, and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Due to the current Pandemic, there will be no visitation or funeral services. Cruz Family Funeral Home in Osceola has been entrusted with Mirtie's arrangements. A graveside service will be held at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens at 3:00 pm Wednesday, November 25, 2020 and all are welcome to attend. Please arrive at the cemetery one half hour prior to the service. For the health and safety of the Heavner family, and in keeping with current CDC recommendations to help curb the spread of COVID-19, the family asks that those in attendance wear a mask and practice social distancing at the gravesite.
The Heavner family asks that donations be made in Mirtie's name to the Salvation Army instead of sending flowers. They do amazing work, especially this time of the year.
