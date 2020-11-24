1/1
Mirtie Heavner
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mirtie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mirtie Heavner

Dec. 12, 1924 - Nov. 21, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Mirtie Heavner, 95, of Mishawaka, passed from this earth on November 21, 2020 at Miller's Merry Manor in Culver, Indiana. She was born in Waterloo, Alabama on December 12, 1924 and lived there until she came to Northern Indiana as a teenager with other family members looking for work. She found work on a farm in South Bend where she met Jesse Heavner, who had come to Indiana from Arkansas for the same reason. They married on September 20, 1941 and made their home in Mishawaka, where they lived for 62 years until his death in 2004. She continued to make Mishawaka her home until 2014.

Mirtie was a homemaker and mother of five children. Her biggest joys were her family, her church, and reading the Bible. She was known for her kindness and southern hospitality. She was loved by everyone who knew her, from her family to the staff at Miller's.

She is survived by four of her five children, Carolyn Sue (Robert) White of Mishawaka, David (Deborah) Heavner of Osceola, Trenda (Jerry) Moore of Plymouth, and Lisa Cour of Elkhart. Surviving as well is her daughter-in-law, Jill Heavner of Osceola; her sister, Mary Rogers of Florence, Alabama; and seven grandchildren, Rita Stout, Robert White Jr., and Jesse (Jennifer) Heavner, all of Mishawaka, JD (Carrie) Heavner of Osceola, Makesha Bradshaw of Mishawaka, Daniel (Tara) Vinson of South Bend, and Brandy (Brett Posey) Hess of Fortson, Georgia. She is also blessed with 19 great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death was her husband, Jesse Heavner, a son, Donald Heavner, her parents, three sisters, three brothers, and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Due to the current Pandemic, there will be no visitation or funeral services. Cruz Family Funeral Home in Osceola has been entrusted with Mirtie's arrangements. A graveside service will be held at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens at 3:00 pm Wednesday, November 25, 2020 and all are welcome to attend. Please arrive at the cemetery one half hour prior to the service. For the health and safety of the Heavner family, and in keeping with current CDC recommendations to help curb the spread of COVID-19, the family asks that those in attendance wear a mask and practice social distancing at the gravesite.

The Heavner family asks that donations be made in Mirtie's name to the Salvation Army instead of sending flowers. They do amazing work, especially this time of the year.

To leave a message of condolence or light a virtual candle in Mirtie's memory, please visit our website at www.CruzFamilyFH.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cruz Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Osceola
1109 Lincolnway West
Osceola, IN 46561
(574) 674-8460
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cruz Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Osceola

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved