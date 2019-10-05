|
|
Mitchell Pershing
Oct. 29, 1941 - Oct. 2, 2019
GRANGER, IN - Mitchell Grant Pershing, 77, residing in Granger, passed away at 7:10 pm Wednesday, October 2, 2019 in his home. He was born October 29, 1941 in South Bend to the late William “Grant” and Mary (Rohrer) Pershing and remained a lifelong area resident.
On June 3, 1960 in South Bend, Mitchell married the former Jacqueline “Jackie” Banner, who survives. In addition to his loving wife of 59 years, he is survived by their daughter, Michele (Thomas) Bates of South Bend; son, Rodney (Karen) Pershing of Granger; and grandson, Keith Pershing. Mitchell is also survived by many nieces and nephews, as well as good friends Ron and Rose, Dan and Cristy, and Gary. He was preceded in death by siblings, Joann McKim and William R. Pershing.
Mitchell worked in shipping and as a forklift driver at Royal Adhesives, from which he retired after 30 years. He enjoyed woodworking and cabinet / furniture building and built their family home. He also enjoyed model airplanes and was a fan of racing sprint cars. In fact, he and his son Rodney built a street rod car.
Funeral Services for Mitchell will be held at 12:00 Noon Monday, October 7, 2019 in the Palmer Funeral Home - Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, with Pastor Ben Webb officiating. Entombment will follow in Riverview Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 10:00 am until service time on Monday in the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mitchell may be donated to Alzheimer's & Dementia Services of Northern Indiana, 922 E. Colfax Avenue, South Bend, IN 46617 or National Parkinson's Foundation, PO Box 5018, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5018.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 5, 2019