Huber Funeral Home
16394 Glory Lane
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
(952) 949-4970
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Hubert's Catholic Church
8201 Main St.
Chanhassen, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Hubert's Catholic Church
8201 Main St.
Chanhassen, MN
Molly Anne Henning Obituary
Molly Anne Henning

Sept. 7, 1956 - August 9, 2019

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN - Molly Anne Henning, 62, passed away August 9, 2019, in Edina, Minnesota surrounded by her loving family after a short battle with ovarian cancer. Born in San Leandro, CA to Frank and Eileen McNamara, she is a graduate of Bergan High School, Peoria, IL and The College of St. Catherine, St. Paul, MN. Molly played varsity tennis at both schools, qualifying for the first girls' high school state tennis tournament in Illinois. She met her husband Paul in college and they built their life together in the Twin Cities.

She worked as Director of Public Relations at Carlson Companies, retiring to raise her twin sons.

Molly is survived by her husband of 39 years, Paul of Eden Prairie, MN; and her sons, Ryan of Eden Prairie and Matthew of Fargo, North Dakota. She is also survived by two sisters, Colleen (Mike) Curran of Bloomington, IL and Maureen McNamara of Mishawaka, IN; brothers-in-law, Walter (Geri) Henning and Michael Polanski; sisters-in-law, Janet Santicola and Mary Lee (Ron) Harris, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters-in-law, Kathy Moisa and Eileen Polanski; brothers-in-law, Gerald Moisa, Marius Santicola, and Michael Henning; and nephew, Danny Moisa.

Our hearts are broken, but her examples of love, dedication to others, and devotion to God and family will remain with us forever.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 16, at St. Hubert's Catholic Church, 8201 Main St., Chanhassen, MN with a visitation one hour before Mass at the church. Graveside services will follow a luncheon at the church, at St. Hubert Catholic Cemetery.

Huber Funeral & Cremation Services, Eden Prairie Chapel, 952-949-4970, www.huberfunerals.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 11, 2019
